BTS drops two more 'Dynamite' remixes

BTS fans have another reason to rejoice! The South-Korean band has released two additional remix versions of their new hit song 'Dynamite'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:48 IST
A still from the official music video (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

BTS fans have another reason to rejoice! The South-Korean band has released two additional remix versions of their new hit song 'Dynamite'. One of the remixes is the 'Tropical' version, while the other is 'Poolside' version. The newly released track is the band's first-ever completely English single."Both (are) the perfect tunes for the summer," Variety quoted Big Hit Entertainment company as saying.

"With the latest renditions of their all-English-sung 'Dynamite', BTS further spreads a message of hope and a spike of energy to every corner of the world," the company added. Earlier this week the band unveiled two other twists on the 'Dynamite' disco-pop tune: an acoustic reworking, and an electronic dance music version, cited Variety.

On August 21, the widely loved South Korean band treated their audience with their song 'Dynamite'. The song comes six months after the group released its fourth studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7' on February 21.

According to an announcement, in the song "BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed 'energy' to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19," reported Variety. The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track.

While the song has been released, the TV performance of 'Dynamite' will be premiered on August 30 at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at 8 pm PT/ET. According to Variety, the newly released music video is the new record-holder for the highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere, registering at least more than twice the peak live-audience size as the previous high-water mark.

K-pop superstars' new music video is also pacing to become the most-viewed video ever in the first 24 hours on YouTube. (ANI)

