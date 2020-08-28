Left Menu
Sadie Robertson opens up about her faith, says 'it's huge source of hope'

American actor Sadie Robertson opened about how having and believing in faith has guided her through fame, marriage, and now amid the COViD-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:15 IST
Actor Sadie Robertson (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Sadie Robertson opened about how having and believing in faith has guided her through fame, marriage, and now amid the COViD-19 pandemic. Robertson, who rose to fame when she was just a young teenager, told Fox News that her faith and relationship with Jesus has kept her focused and level-headed through it all.

The 'Duck Dynasty' star said: "My life just dramatically changed really fast." The actor who has over three million followers on Instagram added: "You think about how social media affects any young person and then think about social media with millions of followers... definitely will affect you in certain ways."

"Not that I didn't struggle with insecurity and didn't have my hard days, but I felt like I always had just a grounding, you know, to not just completely lose it," Fox News Robertson as saying. The actor started filming the hit reality television show when she was just 14 years old and then landed a spot on 'Dancing with the Stars' at 17.

The 23-year-old star also noted she relied heavily on her faith during the pandemic when the future is so uncertain. "It's definitely been a huge, huge source of hope for me. We have hope that God is still with us here, to give us strength, to give us joy, to give us peace, to make us feel loved in the midst of a time where the world is really throwing things at you," Robertson said.

According to Fox News, Robertson is hosting a virtual concert for COVID-19 relief --'Unite to Fight Poverty' -- featuring celebrities like Hillsong, Kirk Franklin, and T.D. Jakes. Proceedings from the virtual concert will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of World Vision, Compassion International and Food for the Hungry.

She also addressed the relationship with her husband Christian Huff became much stronger during the pandemic. The time together has "really deepened our relationship, I've just fallen more in love with Christian," she said.

The couple tied the knot in November 2019 and moved back to Louisianna in March. (ANI)

