Karisma Kapoor channels weekend mood with stunning picture

Channelling her weekend mood, actor Karisma Kapoor on Friday treated fans to a glamorous picture. The 'Judwaa' actor posted a stunning picture to Instagram as she looked glamorous as she posed in a comfy attire. Sporting a white Kaaftan, the 'Raja Hindustani' actor looks gorgeous as donned a no-make up look with a hint of sheer-red lipstick. Kapoor is seen flaunting her luscious locks as she accessorised her look with a pair of black sunshades while she sipped into a mocktail. The actor seems to be posing poolside, as is evident from the blurred backdrop.

Taking to the captions, the 'Shakti: The Power' star noted, "Verified Weekend Mood .. (while actually staring at the rain) ." along with a glass and red heart emoji. Celebrity followers including Kanika Kapoor among fans liked the picture, that garnered more than 40,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been posting pictures and videos of her activities. Earlier on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karisma Kapoor posted a video on Instagram wherein he tagged her cousins and siblings. She noted, "Happy Rakhi to all my brothers and sisters #rakshabandhan #family @kareenakapoorkhan @aadarjain @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor, in case I've missed out on any you know who you are! Family matters." (ANI)