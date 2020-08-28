Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Super 30,' 'Simmba' and 'Saand Ki Aankh' to re-relase in USA

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30, 'Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba,' and Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh'are set to be re-released in the USA on August 28.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:04 IST
'Super 30,' 'Simmba' and 'Saand Ki Aankh' to re-relase in USA
Posters of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30, 'Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba,' and Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh'are set to be re-released in the USA on August 28. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the release of the three films. He noted, "RE-RELEASE IN #USA... Reliance Entertainment to re-release #Super30, #Simmba and #SaandKiAankh on 28 Aug 2020 in #USA."

All the 3 movies by Reliance Entertainment will be re-released in Regal Virginia Center and Regal countryside in Virginia, USA. 'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar essayed by (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time to teach underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles and had hit the screens on July 12 last year. 'Simmba', features Ranveer as a corrupt police officer who has a moral turnaround after a particular incident and becomes the saviour of justice. The film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, opened on December 28 in 2018.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar -- the octogenarians known as the world's oldest sharpshooters from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Both of them have various national championships to their names. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond Aug 31

The Reserve Bank is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31 as an extension could impact the credit behaviour of borrowers without resolving the issues being faced by them following the outbreak of the ...

Indian Railways takes steps to boost freight operations amid pandemic

The Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations amid challenges due to COVID-19. On mission mode, Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations in spite of COVID 19 related c...

Food ministry considering extending implementation of ration card portability beyond Mar 2021

The food ministry on Friday said it is considering extending the implementation of ration card portability under the One Nation-One Ration Card initiative beyond March 2021. This was discussed at a meeting of an empowered committee on publi...

Astros' Alvarez has double knee surgery

Houston Astros outfielderdesignated hitter Yordan Alvarez will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, the team announced Friday. Doctors repaired a slight tear of the patellar tendon in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020