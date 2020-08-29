Left Menu
Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray's 'On The Rock' to have its world premiere at NYFF

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola's "On The Rocks" will have its world premiere at the 58th New York Film Festival The film, which marks Coppola's reunion with her "Lost in Translation" star Bill Murray, will be screened in the Spotlight section of the festival The new section is NYFF's showcase of sneak previews, gala events, screenings with live elements, and other special evenings, the festival organisers said in a statement. The 2020 New York Film Festival will be held from September 17 to October 11.

Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray's 'On The Rock' to have its world premiere at NYFF

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola's "On The Rocks" will have its world premiere at the 58th New York Film Festival

The film, which marks Coppola's reunion with her "Lost in Translation" star Bill Murray, will be screened in the Spotlight section of the festival

The new section is NYFF’s showcase of sneak previews, gala events, screenings with live elements, and other special evenings, the festival organisers said in a statement. Other features to be present in the segment include "David Byrne’s American Utopia", Spike Lee’s filmed version of the exuberant Broadway musical; and "The Human Voice" , Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language film, adapted from a Jean Cocteau play and starring Tilda Swinton. "On The Rocks" , which also features Rashida Jones, is about a young mother Laura, who teams up with her rich, playboy father Felix to investigate her husband (Marlon Wayans) whom she suspects of having an affair. The film, produced by A24, also stars Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate and Barbara Bain. It will debut on Apple TV Plus in October. The 2020 New York Film Festival will be held from September 17 to October 11.

