Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A crushing blow': Hollywood mourns Chadwick Boseman's demise

As 'Back Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday (local time), several Hollywood celebrities mourned the demise of the 43-year-old actor.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:05 IST
'A crushing blow': Hollywood mourns Chadwick Boseman's demise
Late actor Chadwick Boseman (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As 'Back Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday (local time), several Hollywood celebrities mourned the demise of the 43-year-old actor. The actor had been battling cancer for four years. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." The actor had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the statement said.

Hollywood celebrities including Halle Berry and Jada Pinkett expressed grief over the demise of the late actor. "Rest In Peace," Jada Pinkett wrote on Instagram.

"Here's to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned all the way into life regardless of his personal battle behind the scenes," wrote Berry. "May we take this as a reminder that you never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman," she added.

The 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa posted a picture of Boseman on Instagram and wrote: "All my aloha and condolences to his ohana. I am truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. I'm so sorry RIP." Meanwhile, Actors Nia DaCosta tweeted, "I will miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power," while Jordan Peele wrote, "This is a crushing blow."

"Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family," Actor Dwayne Johnson wrote on his Twitter handle. Actor-director Chadwick Boseman, who is recognised for his work in 'Black Panther', passed away at the on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia extends ban on foreign tourists

Malaysia has extended its pandemic movement restrictions including a ban on foreign tourists until the end of the year. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address late Friday that global cases have been rising and the count...

Rays blank Marlins, break scoreless tie in eighth

Yandy Diaz broke up a scoreless game with an RBI single in the eighth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Rays have won 16 of their last 19 games.Miami has lost two straight games...

Black lawmakers reflect on civil rights then, and now

The nation is once again at a crossroads over racial inequity, marking the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.s I Have a Dream Speech, yet torn apart by the Black Lives Matter protests against the police shooting of another ...

Nevada man may be 1st virus reinfection in US

Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe. A 25-year-old Reno man with mild COVID-19 symptoms ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020