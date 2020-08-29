Left Menu
Bollywood expresses sorrow over 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman's demise

The demise of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as the 'Black Panther' left his fans and fellow stars in a state of sorrow. Extending their condolences to the family members of the bereaved star, several Bollywood actors on Saturday expressed sorrow on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:20 IST
Chadwick Boseman (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a monochromatic picture with a 'Black Panther' themed mug, actor Vicky Kaushal pointed out over the fragility of life and paid tribute to the late star. Along with the post, he noted, "The fragility of life. #wakandaforever."

The actor also shared a portrait of the 'Da 55 Bloods' star on his Instagram Story and wrote, "RIP." By posting an all smiles picture of Boseman, Neha Dhupia remembered the bereaved actor and noted, " RIP... Black Panther."

Actor Randeep Hooda penned a note to the late actor as he posted a monochromatic picture of the '21 Bridges' star and mourn his loss saying, "RIP *ChadwickRoseman you brought about change in the stereotype superhero and gave us a genuine *BlackPanther. Condolences and strength to the family -- #WakandaForever ." Reminiscing about the memories with the late actor, and terming the late star as the 'most humble person, Genelia Dsouza Deshmukh paid tribute to the late star on Twitter. She shared a montage of her kids dressed in the 'Black Panther' and Captain America costumes, along with the pictures of the family meet with Boseman.

Along with the post, she noted, "The last few years we literally lived you in our toys, in our favourite song, in our favourite film N then we met you and we were thrilled beyond words to know that our onscreen hero was one of the most humble person, we ever met and interacted with. #wakandaforver #ripchadwick." Actor-director Chadwick Boseman, who is recognised for his work in 'Black Panther', passed away at the on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife. (ANI)

