'Take advantage of every moment': Josh Gad shares final texts from Chadwick Boseman

As news of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman's death emerged on Friday evening (local time), tributes from fans, friends and former co-stars began to pour in. Josh Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 movie ' Marshall' honoured his friend by sharing one of his final texts from the actor.

Alongside a screenshot of the text, Gad posted to Twitter, "Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman- take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels." In the text, Boseman encouraged Gad to "catch the rain" in a moving message. "If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of steady precipitation," Boseman's text message began. "If you're like me, maybe you looked at the week's forecast and found that it's supposed to rain for three straight days; not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom, but yeah it's gonna be coming down like cats and dogs."

The 'Black Panther' actor's text continued, "Great. We're stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can't even get no sun in Cali. Come on now! But now that the rain has stopped and today's storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now after our skies have had a 3-week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower." Boseman advised Gad to "inhale and exhale this moment" and to "thank God for the unique beauties and wonders" of the day.

"We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom," he went on to write. "And hey, if the air is this clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain. Throw that in the water filter and I have water more alkaline than any bottled brand out there." Gad also posted a tearful video to his Instagram in which he reflected on his friendship with Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'. However, it was his role as 'Black Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans.

In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology. The news of his untimely death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from fans and celebrities from the whole entertainment industry, remembering the late actor. (ANI)