Left Menu
Development News Edition

There’s a different level of satisfaction in playing a hero: Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter chose an unconventional route to make foray in films with celebrated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's drama "Beyond the Clouds", but the actor is now set to play a quintessential Bollywood “hero” in “Khaali Peeli”, an opportunity which he says has been both fun and satisfying. The actor said he is equally excited about “Phone Booth”, which will be his first comedy film. "'Phone Bhoot' is going to be a big change...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 13:32 IST
There’s a different level of satisfaction in playing a hero: Ishaan Khatter
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ishaan Khatter chose an unconventional route to make foray in films with celebrated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's drama "Beyond the Clouds" , but the actor is now set to play a quintessential Bollywood "hero" in "Khaali Peeli", an opportunity which he says has been both fun and satisfying. In 2017's "Beyond the Clouds" , Ishaan played a drug dealer and followed it up with "Dhadak", a romantic-drama opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. His latest project is Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy" series for BBC, in which he essays the role of Maan Kapoor, a rebellious son of a politician. The 24-year-old actor is now looking forward to his first two Bollywood entertainers – "Khaali Peeli", opposite Ananya Panday, and horror comedy "Phone Booth" with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. "'Khaali Peeli' is a stylish caper. It is a thrilling ride. It is my first hero role. Every character that I have played before this, be it 'Beyond the Clouds' or 'Dhadak', I have been aware they are not hero roles and to play them like that would have been going against the story. So there is a different level of fun and satisfaction in playing a role like in 'Khaali Peeli'," Ishaan told PTI. The teaser of the film, directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, was released recently and received positive reviews. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and Zee Studios, "Khaali Peeli" features Ishaan as a taxi driver whose life changes after an unassuming passenger (Ananya) boards his cab. The actor said he is equally excited about "Phone Booth", which will be his first comedy film.

"'Phone Bhoot' is going to be a big change... This is my first comedy film. It has a different rhythm and process. I am very excited about it," he said. To be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, the film will be produced by Excel Entertainment.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray wants ATP management to be given more time

Former world number one Andy Murray says he is not in favour of a breakaway players group led by Novak Djokovic and has urged fellow athletes to give the governing body more time to tackle their concerns. Top-ranked Djokovic, Canadian Vasek...

Golden Knights look to stifle Canucks offense again

Peter DeBoer may be the envy of NHL coaches right now. After all, the Vegas Golden Knights skipper could choose his goaltender by flipping a coin for Sundays Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, and he couldnt seemingly lose ei...

2 members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force arrested from Delhi

Two members of terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force have been arrested from Delhi, they raised Khalistan flag on eve of Independence Day at District Collector office in Moga, Punjab, said Special Cell, Delhi Police. The names of the ac...

Surging Rockies eye another key W vs. Padres

When the season lasts 162 games, a good team can usually overcome a couple bad weeks ... even a sub-.500 month. But when the season is only 60 games long, a bad run can be fatal.The Colorado Rockies have been in one of those bad runs. After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020