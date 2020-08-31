Here's the complete list of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Left Menu
The 2020's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Sunday (local time) with The Weeknd winning the 'video of the year' for his song 'Blinding Lights.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:30 IST
Musician Lady Gaga posing with her VMAs (Image Source: MTV VMA's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 2020's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Sunday (local time) with The Weeknd winning the 'video of the year' for his song 'Blinding Lights.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, other winners of the night include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

While Lady Gaga won the 'artist of the year' award, and 'song of the year' award for 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande, BTS was named as the 'best group,' 'best K-pop,' among others, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Lady Gaga also became the recipient of the inaugural Tricon Award which honoured for her being a "multidimensional artist" for her involvement in music, acting and, philanthropy.

Here's the complete list of winners of the 2020 VMAs as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:- VIDEO OF THE YEARThe Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - XO / Republic Records (WINNER)

ARTIST OF THE YEARLady Gaga - Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER) SONG OF THE YEARLady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' - Streamline / Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATIONLady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' - Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER) PUSH BEST NEW ARTISTDoja Cat - Kemosabe / RCA Records (WINNER)

BEST POPBTS - 'On' - Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER) BEST HIP-HOPMegan Thee Stallion - 'Savage' - 300 Entertainment (WINNER)

BEST ROCKColdplay - 'Orphans' - Atlantic Records (WINNER) BEST ALTERNATIVEMachine Gun Kelly - 'Bloody Valentine' - Bad Boy / Interscope Records (WINNER)

BEST LATINMaluma ft. J Balvin - 'Quei Pena' - Sony Music Latin (WINNER) BEST R&BThe Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - XO / Republic Records (WINNER)

BEST K-POPBTS - 'On' - Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER) BEST GROUPBTS (WINNER)

VIDEO FOR GOODH.E.R. - 'I Can't Breathe' - MBK / RCA Records (WINNER) BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOMEAriana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U' - Republic Records / Def Jam (WINNER)

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCECNCO - Unplugged At Home (WINNER) SONG OF SUMMERBLACKPINK 'How You Like That' (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTIONTaylor Swift - 'The Man' - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER) BEST CINEMATOGRAPHYLady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' - Streamline / Interscope Records - Cinematography by Thomas Kloss (WINNER)

BEST ART DIRECTIONMiley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' - RCA Records - Art Direction by Christian Stone (WINNER) BEST VISUAL EFFECTSDua Lipa - 'Physical' - Warner Records - Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 (WINNER)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHYBTS - 'On' - Big Hit Entertainment - Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun (BTS) BEST EDITINGMiley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' - RCA Records - Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico (WINNER)

The show was hosted by Keke Palmer and it aired on MTV and its 11 other sister channels and broadcasted on CW for the first time. (ANI)

