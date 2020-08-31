Aparshakti Khurana set to resume shoot of 'Helmet'

Left Menu
Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday said he will soon head to Mumbai to complete work on his next, "Helmet" Co-produced by actor Dino Morea, the film features Pranutan Bahl opposite Aparshakti, who was seen on the big screen earlier this year in "Street Dancer".

Co-produced by actor Dino Morea, the film features Pranutan Bahl opposite Aparshakti, who was seen on the big screen earlier this year in "Street Dancer". Khurana, who has been at home in Chandigarh during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume the production from September 7 with necessary precautions in place. "I'm really excited to be back on the sets and start shoot once again after such a long time. "I've really missed doing this and will soon be heading to Mumbai to shoot the final schedule of 'Helmet', which mainly includes the climax," the actor said in a statement. Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" marks Khurana's first outing as a solo lead after appearances in films like "Stree", "Dangal" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Billed as a quirky comedy, "Helmet" reunites the actor with Abhishek Banerjee, his "Stree" co-star. "Helmet" also features Ashish Verma and is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Morea.

