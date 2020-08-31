Left Menu
Development News Edition

Batmobile will be the 'craziest' thing you've ever seen, says Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon in "The Batman", has teased the Batmobile in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial will be the "craziest and coolest thing you've ever seen".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:56 IST
Batmobile will be the 'craziest' thing you've ever seen, says Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon in "The Batman", has teased the Batmobile in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial will be the "craziest and coolest thing you've ever seen". The 54-year-old actor said one of the aspects of the scripts he was "really stoked" was the manner in which the vehicle in the new movie, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, was described. "It was described as this kind of retro, hyper-hemified muscle car, that was just the craziest, coolest thing you'd ever seen. And when I read that I said, 'A ha, yes'," Wright said in an episode of SirusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show".

He believes the new Batmobile has been created to give a special "accessibility for their Gotham". "Because what it was trying to achieve, and what it does achieve, is to create an accessibility for our Gotham, a world that is tangible and grounded in a very familiar reality. But at the same time, it's still fantastical, it's still tweaked. It's accessible," he added.

In March, Reeves released the first look of the Batmobile. In the photos shared on social media, the armoured vehicle had red taillights, a massive exposed engine, swooping fenders, and angular brake lights.

Despite appearing equipped with modern weaponry, this Batmobile harks back to the retro look of the vehicle once driven by Adam West in the original superhero series. It is a departure from the versions filmmakers Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan used in their Batman films.

Billed as a darker take on the DC superhero's story, "The Batman" also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan. The teaser trailer of the film was dropped on August 22 as part of DC FanDome. "The Batman", which shut down production in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will reportedly go on floors early next month at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's exports slump 40% in second quarter, stoke record GDP fall

Portugals record economic contraction in the second quarter saw exports of goods and services plunge by 40 as the coronavirus eroded revenue from overseas tourists, a breakdown of official GDP data showed on Monday. Data from the National S...

Register of harassment perpetrators should be set up in public service

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says a register should be set up to record the names of sexual harassment perpetrators in the public service.Chikunga said the information on this proposed register shou...

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020