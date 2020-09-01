Priyanka Chopra mourns the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee
Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday mourned the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:02 IST
Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday mourned the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. The Padma Shri recipient took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of herself where she is seen accepting the prestigious award from Mukherjee back in 2016.
"A visionary, leader and the former President of India Hon Shri Pranab Mukherjee Sir. Your contributions towards the growth of our nation will forever be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to the family," she tweeted along with the picture. Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.
State mourning is being observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to the former President, who passed away on Monday. (ANI)
