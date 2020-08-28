Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers to be delayed again, actor on family holiday

Song Joong-Ki's name seems synonymous with Song Hye-Kyo despite their legal separation that took place a year back. They together continue to dominate the South Korean entertainment industry despite their legal split. Or you can say, they continue to stay in the limelight after their divorce.

Fans of Song Joong-Ki are ardently waiting for his new imminent movie Space Sweepers (alongside Kim Tae-Ri) that was previously said to be released in autumn this year. Song Hye-Kyo's former husband, Song Joong-Ki's Space Sweepers has recently presented a beautiful opportunity to the public. It has been revealed the distributor Merry Christmas has reached out to the moviegoers with the opportunity to invest in the movie.

According to the sources, they have opened a platform for crowdfunding, which gives an easy opportunity and access to the public to participate in the investment of commercial blockbuster films. The movie Space Sweepers starring Song Joong-Ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin was slated to hit the big screens on September 23 this year.

Unfortunately, the release of Space Sweepers has been delayed as South Korea is not able to get triumph over coronavirus. On June 12, 2020, it was announced that the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a plan for the film to premiere during the Chuseok holiday. On Thursday, the film distributor Merry Christmas has released an official statement with an announcement the second delay of Space Sweepers.

On the other hand, The Independent has reported that Song Joong-Ki recently went on a lavish vacation in Namhae County in the South Gyeongsang province with his family. The villa where the Descendants of the Sun actor stayed costs SGD11.5K a night. His brother uploaded a video of the actor playing with his nephew.

