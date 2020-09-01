Left Menu
BJP leader Vishwas Sarang demands dope test for actors after new turn in SSR case

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vishwas Sarang wrote a letter to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar demanding a doping test of actors and celebrities from the film industry similar to that of sportspersons.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:28 IST
BJP leader Vishwas Sarang (file). Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vishwas Sarang wrote a letter to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar demanding a doping test of actors and celebrities from the film industry similar to that of sportspersons. This comes in the backdrop of the new turn in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise wherein the family members of the late actor have alleged that Rajput was being administered with drugs by his 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty.

The BJP leader, in his letter, had said that youth these days "follow" actors as their icons and copy everything including their dressing style. He further said that they have also started adopting similar lifestyles. The letter also drew attention towards the rising number of Bollywood "drug parties" being reported in the media with the recent one being related to the death case of Rajput's death. This is leading to a bad effect on the youth as they are also getting involved in drugs.

Sarang said that just like players in the field of sports go through dope test through World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) or the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADA), actors should also be subjected to the same to ensure eradication of drug abuse in the film industry. Sarang said that just like players, there should be rules mandating the dope tests for film stars.

He suggested that the NADA should intervene and regular dope tests of celebrities should be done and those found guilty must be sentenced to two years of a life ban from working in films. (ANI)

