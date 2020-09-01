Left Menu
Bengali film fraternity pays tributes to Mukherjee

Film makers Srijit Mukherji and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, and actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev remembered the Bharat Ratna awardee as one who never forgot his roots. Srijit Mukherji said that he had met the former President at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the screening of 'Jaatishwar' and during the National Award ceremony for 'Chotushkone'.

Bengali film fraternity mourned the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and said he was a humble soul who loved watching films amid his hectic schedule. Film makers Srijit Mukherji and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, and actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev remembered the Bharat Ratna awardee as one who never forgot his roots.

Srijit Mukherji said that he had met the former President at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the screening of 'Jaatishwar' and during the National Award ceremony for 'Chotushkone'. "An impeccable gentleman, genuine film lover, extremely humble person despite being such a celebrated politician, an erstwhile President & a Bharat Ratna. Deepest condolences," Mukherji said in a tweet.

While talking to PTI, the film maker also recalled how Mukherjee sat through the special screening of Jaatishwar and conveyed his appreciation. "He never forgot his roots," Mukherji said.

Director Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay also remembered the screening of his 'Muktodhara' at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Mukherjee's interest in films. "Rarely in life, you come across people who leave an impact on you forever. It was incredible meeting former President Pranab Mukherjee for the screening of Muktodhara at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rest in peace, Sir," Mukhopadhyay tweeted.

In a tweet, Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "Our honourable former President of India and the pride of Bengal Mr.Pranab Mukherjee is no more with us. Rest in peace sir." Actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Dev tweeted, "That's a Huge loss to the entire Nation..Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee Sir." Mukherjee died following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments at an Army Hospital in New Delhi on Monday evening.

He was 84..

