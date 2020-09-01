Left Menu
Grateful to be working again: Arjun Kapoor on shooting under strict guidelines

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday said he is grateful to be back on sets and shooting for his next movie, while ensuring all the necessary precautions. The movie will also feature actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari as the grandparents of Arjun's character. Arjun took to Instagram to share his excitement about resuming the shoot for the film amid the necessary guidelines.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:54 IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday said he is grateful to be back on sets and shooting for his next movie, while ensuring all the necessary precautions. The actor stars opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Kaashive Nair-directed untitled romance feature. The movie will also feature actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari as the grandparents of Arjun's character.

Arjun took to Instagram to share his excitement about resuming the shoot for the film amid the necessary guidelines.  "Happy to just be back on set. Have to hand it to @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @tseries.official @bhushankumar @johnabrahament & the @johnabraham for making filming possible again for our movie, it just felt seamless & organic because of all the effort behind the scenes. "Grateful to be working again, slow & steady under the right guidelines. @kacchua @rakulpreet @neena_gupta let's wrap it up soon now," Kapoor wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself from the set.  The film's script has been penned by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Nair, who previously assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for 2013 action thriller "D-Day".

The movie is produced by T-Series along with Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment..

