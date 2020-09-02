Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Poster of 'No Time To Die' features suave James Bond 'on a mission'

James Bond fans have a reason to rejoice as the makers of the new film of the franchise dropped a new poster of the film 'No Time To Die' on Tuesday and announced that a new trailer will be released on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:29 IST
New Poster of 'No Time To Die' features suave James Bond 'on a mission'
New poster of James Bond film 'No Time To Die' featuring Daniel Craig (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

James Bond fans have a reason to rejoice as the makers of the new film of the franchise dropped a new poster of the film 'No Time To Die' on Tuesday and announced that a new trailer will be released on Thursday. The poster of the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, features the "Man on a mission," Daniel Crag all suited up with a gun in his hand as he sports a tough look on his face.

The poster that featured a suave Craig was dropped on the Instagram account of James Bond. "Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday," the caption of the post read.

The action flick is all set to drop in the United Kingdom on November 12 and in America on November 20. The worldwide release dates will follow after UK and USA releases. Though a new release date has been announced for the UK and USA, there has been no word on the Indian release date of the film.

'No Time To Die' which is a spy-thriller was originally slated to release in April 2020 but was postponed to November owing to the coronavirus crisis. The story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021. With his unsucces...

Residential building collapses in Palghar; no casualty

A four-story residential building collapsed in the Nallasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporations chief fire officer Dileep Palav ...

LG brings GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to its 8K OLED TVs

LG Electronics 8K OLED TVs, one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world have added support for the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, the company announced on Wednesday.To recap, the GeForce RTX 30 Series comprising the G...

Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Scott Laughton scored 1220 into overtime Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals by edging the New York Islanders 4-3 in Game 5 at Toronto. Laughton redirected a slap shot by Ivan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020