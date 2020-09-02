'Game of Thrones' showrunners to produce new sci-fi TV series for Netflix

The showrunners of 'Game of Thrones' - David Benioff and D B Weiss - are all set to collaborate on a new project. According to Fox News, the Emmy winners on Tuesday announced that they are teaming up with Netflix and Alexander Woo to produce and write a new sci-fi television show.

The new series, which revolves around the story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilization, is based on the trilogy of novels 'The Three-Body Problem' by Chinese author Liu Cixin. "Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," Fox News quoted Weiss and Benioff as saying in a press statement.

"We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," their statement further read. The show is also being produced by Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Cixin and Ken Liu, and Plan B Entertainment.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting 'The Three-Body Problem' for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures, and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole," Fox News quoted Cixin as saying. "It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix," he added.

In August 2019 Benioff and Weiss had signed a reported USD 200 million deal with Netflix for making exclusive content for the streaming service. (ANI)