Adam Driver to star in sci-fi film '65'

"Marriage Story" star Adam Driver is set to star in Sony's sci-fi feature, "65", set to be directed by "A Quiet Place" writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beck and Woods will also pen and produce the film.

Plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are also producing for Raimi Productions along with Debbie Liebling.

This will be another sci-fi outing for Driver, who reprised his role as Kylo Ren in 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" for the last time. He also earned a best actor Oscar nomination for "Marriage Story" , directed by Noah Baumbach. Driver will next be seen in the musical "Annette" and Ridley Scott's historical drama thriller "The Last Duel" ..