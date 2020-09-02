Shooting for 17th season of 'Grey's Anatomy' to begin in September

Left Menu
The television series 'Grey's Anatomy' is all set to head back to the sets as its upcoming 17th season's shoot will be beginning this month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:56 IST
A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The television series 'Grey's Anatomy' is all set to head back to the sets as its upcoming 17th season's shoot will be beginning this month. According to Variety, the production of the first two episodes of season 17 of the medical drama could begin in Los Angeles as early as next week.

The production for 'Grey's Anatomy' was halted back in March when the coronavirus crisis had put a lock on the entertainment industry forcing the 16th season of the show to be cut by four episodes. As per Variety, the series star Ellen Pompeo has earlier last month said that the production on the longest-running medical drama of the TV history could "start in a few weeks."

The season 16 finale had aired in early April this year.

