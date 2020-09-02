Left Menu
Kanye West reveals he spent USD 50 million on Sunday Services in 2019

American rapper Kanye West revealed in his latest interview that he had spent USD 5O Million on his Sunday Service productions in 2019.

Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Kanye West revealed in his latest interview that he had spent USD 50 million on his Sunday Service productions in 2019. According to Page Six, the 43-year-old rapper's latest interview -- with comedian Nick Cannon for his 'Cannon's Class' podcast - is, unsurprisingly, all over the place, with the rapper discussing religion, Planned Parenthood, Forbes, his presidential campaign and the 2009 VMAs, over the course of approximately 44 minutes.

That said, one of the most concrete details from the interview comes from West discussing his personal finances. Apparently, his increasingly elaborate Sunday Service productions have quite the high price tag attached, which West says he paid for with his Yeezy marketing budget. West claimed, "I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had. I spent USD 50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves. So instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading the gospel."

West also announced that he's been mulling over the idea of buying the paparazzi. As in, all of them; he says it's "always been an idea of mine." As per Page Six, the rapper admitted that he hired a lot of paparazzi. He said, "I'll hop in the car with a paparazzi; I hire paparazzi. I know [business is] down 'cause of COVID, I am hiring. I'll buy all the paparazzi companies. I wanna pick the exact photos." (ANI)

