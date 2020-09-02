David Benioff, DB Weiss working on 'The Three-Body Problem' adaptation at Netflix

"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have set the series adaptation of Chinese novel trilogy "The Three-Body Problem" as their first project at Netflix. The duo, in collaboration with writer Alexander Woo, will adapt all the three books in the series that were penned by author Liu Cixin, reported Variety. "The Three-Body Problem" books, known formally as the "Remembrance of Earth's Past" series, begin with "The Three-Body Problem", followed by sequels "The Dark Forest" and "Death's End". The first book follows the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father's death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials. The novel was published to critical acclaim in China in 2008, while an English translation by Ken Liu became the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2014.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. Both Cixin and Liu have also joined the project as consulting producers.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting 'The Three-Body Problem' for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. "It is a great honour as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix," the author said.

Benioff, Weiss and Woo will also serve as executive producers alongside filmmaker Rian Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman, Rosamund Pike, and Brad Pitt's production shingle Plan B Entertainment..