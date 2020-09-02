Completely incredible: Twinkle Khanna pens experience of watching mom Dimple Kapadia in 'Tenet'

Noting down her experience of watching her mom Dimple Kapadia on the big screen in 'Tenet', former actor and ace writer Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse from her theatre visit. The 'Mela' actor posted a picture on Instagram that featured a capture from the movie showing Kapadia sharing the screen space with American actor John David Washington. The theatre also sees the movie watchers practising social distancing as there is a noticeable gap of a seat, as per the COVID-19 regulations.

Khanna penned down her experience of watching the movie, and noted, "Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible." 'Mrs Funnybones' then noted the version on entertainment outlet Variety, and wrote, "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling." #MamaMia."

