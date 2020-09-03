Phillip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper joins Paul Thomas Anderson's next

Cooper Hoffman, the son of late actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, has boarded the cast of filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's next feature. According to Deadline, the untitled coming-of-age drama is set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley.

Hoffman will essay the role of a child actor at the centre of the movie, which involves multiple storylines. He joins actor Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie of filmmaking duo The Safdie Brothers. Hoffman's father, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, was a frequent collaborator of Anderson. The two had worked together on critically-acclaimed movies such as "Boogie Nights" , "Magnolia" , "Punch Drunk Love" and "The Master" . He died at the age of 46 in 2014.

Anderson wrote and will produce the new movie through his Ghoulardi Film Company banner, along with Sarah Murphy. The film will also feature singer-songwriter Alana Haim, who earlier collaborated with Anderson on music videos, "Summer Girl" and "Little of Your Love".