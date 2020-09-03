'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' to release on September 18, trailer out tomorrow

Sharing a new poster of her upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare,' actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday announced that the film will release on September 18 on Netflix. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share the new poster that features her and actor Konkana Sen Gupta.

She also shared that the trailer of the film will be dropped on Friday. "Dolly and Kitty are coming with a handful of problems and head full of dreams. Trailer out tomorrow. #DollyKitty," she wrote in the caption.

Talking about the online release of the film earlier in July, the actor had said that it will take her film to a larger audience. The film has already got rave reviews from critics and audiences at various film festivals worldwide. Pednekar has also received the Best Female Actor Award at the Busan film festival for the film. (ANI)