Mindhunter Season 3: Why viewers need to wait longer, series likely to continue till Season 5

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. It is currently under discussion and its production could have been started earlier but the outbreak of coronavirus across the planet brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill.

Despite knowing Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed by Netflix, the series enthusiasts are quite sure that it will be back anytime in future. We have an update on the third season from Erik Messerschmidt, the series choreographer. He has weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

"I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back," Eric said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

"I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it's been an incredible period of my life for certain. I've been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It's been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know what's going on," Eric added.

The renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 is pending and we believe the series can be out in the mid of 2021. Many fans may not know that Netflix already announced in January this year that the series was on hold as director David Fincher was busy with other multiple projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly. From this announcement, we believe fans need to wait longer for the third season.

There is no doubt that Mindhunter Season 3 will return. Whenever the series returns, David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Holt McCallany, who played the role of Bill Tench, said the series would cover five seasons with David as the director as he had the plan for the same since the beginning. Thus, Mindhunter will have two more seasons after the airing of Season 3.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

