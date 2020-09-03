Left Menu
'Hostages' season two more intriguing, emotional: Ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy on Thursday said he was "excited" to shoot for season two of "Hostages" as he found there were more layers in his character that he could explore. The 54-year-old actor said the stakes are much higher in the show's second season, which set to premiere on September 9.

Actor Ronit Roy on Thursday said he was "excited" to shoot for season two of "Hostages" as he found there were more layers in his character that he could explore. The first season of the Hotstar Special featured Roy as SP Prithvi Singh opposite Tisca Chopra's Dr. Mira Anand.

It centred around a doctor who is forced to make a critical decision after her family is taken hostages. The 54-year-old actor said the stakes are much higher in the show's second season, which set to premiere on September 9. "Considering season one and two, I would safely say I found playing (my character) in season two infinitely more interesting and exciting. Not to say the first one was not, but season two is definitely much more intriguing and emotional," the actor told reporters. Roy was speaking at the virtual trailer launch of the second season of "Hostages" . The "Udaan" actor said the show navigates several parallel tracks in the backdrop of its larger theme. "It has a track of a friendship brewing, a love story happening with his wife, situational battles and going head to head with a villain who he didn't expect to be around...

"On this show, everything is not what it seems to be. Every event, occurence and character has a deeper meaning and a link attached to it, hence making the show extremely progressive also." "Hostages" season two also features newcomers Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar and Shweta Basu. The first season was helmed by Sudhir Mishra, who now serves as showrunner for the sophomore installment. Sachin Kumar Krishnan has directed the second season. "Work began two years back when we set the ball rolling for season one, which had inherent layers and edge of the seat thriller. I felt everything happening on season one was leading up to a season two. "When we finished season one, I sensed that we lit the wick of a bomb but cut it just before it exploded. From the first episode itself of this season, the bomb will explode," Krishnan said. Mishra said the decision to pass on the director's chair to Krishnan was apt as he wanted the "same visual style to continue" in the second season.

"My job becomes easier now. He has done most of the directing. The thing with 'Hostages' is it has plot within plots, it's an intricate story. It's quite a ride. It's bigger, spectacular," the filmmaker said.

