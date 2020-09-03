Daniel Craig starrer 'No Time To Die' releases new trailer

The makers of the much-anticipated 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', starring Daniel Craig made a striking comeback with a new trailer released on Thursday. Just like the first trailer video, the latest one too teased heavy action and gripping mystery.

A treat for the action lovers, the trailer was dropped in the James Bond's official Twitter handle. "The mission that changes everything begins...#NoTimeToDiein cinemas this November," the tweet read.

The two-minute and 24-second long video comes loaded with an action sequence. The story revolves around Bond (essayed Daniel Craig) enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help.

The makers of the spy-thriller also dropped intriguing poster days back, featuring the 'Man on a mission,' Crag all suited up with a gun in his hand with a tough look on his face. The poster that featured a suave Craig was dropped on the Instagram account of James Bond.The action flick is all set to drop in the United Kingdom and the US on November 12 and November 20 respectively. The worldwide release dates will follow after UK and USA releases.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, 'No Time to Die' will be released in four Indian languages. The studios are eyeing for a November 2020 release in India, however, it is subject to the reopening of cinemas. (ANI)