Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daniel Craig starrer 'No Time To Die' releases new trailer

The makers of the much-anticipated 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', starring Daniel Craig made a striking comeback with a new trailer released on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:05 IST
Daniel Craig starrer 'No Time To Die' releases new trailer
A still from the second trailer of 'No Time To Die' (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the much-anticipated 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', starring Daniel Craig made a striking comeback with a new trailer released on Thursday. Just like the first trailer video, the latest one too teased heavy action and gripping mystery.

A treat for the action lovers, the trailer was dropped in the James Bond's official Twitter handle. "The mission that changes everything begins...#NoTimeToDiein cinemas this November," the tweet read.

The two-minute and 24-second long video comes loaded with an action sequence. The story revolves around Bond (essayed Daniel Craig) enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help.

The makers of the spy-thriller also dropped intriguing poster days back, featuring the 'Man on a mission,' Crag all suited up with a gun in his hand with a tough look on his face. The poster that featured a suave Craig was dropped on the Instagram account of James Bond.The action flick is all set to drop in the United Kingdom and the US on November 12 and November 20 respectively. The worldwide release dates will follow after UK and USA releases.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, 'No Time to Die' will be released in four Indian languages. The studios are eyeing for a November 2020 release in India, however, it is subject to the reopening of cinemas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer targets end of next month for COVID-19 vaccine update

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said it should know by the end of October whether a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing is successful, and will submit it for approval immediately if that is the case.Pfizer has enrolled 23,000 patients in vaccine tests ...

Kolkata Metro resumption: Officials discuss COVID-19

Senior officials of the Metro Railway and West Bengal government met on Thursday to discuss the modalities of putting in place social distancing norms and crowd management for resumption of services. Describing the meeting as very good, Met...

CSK squad undergoes second test, likely to train from Friday

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday. Deepak Chahar was among th...

Four more IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

A day after a major reshuffle in top echelon of Maharashtras police establishment, the home department on Thursday transferred four more IPS officers, including Aurangabad police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad. Nikhil Gupta, an IPS officer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020