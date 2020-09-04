Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' trailer out now

The makers of 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' on Friday dropped the quirky trailer that sees Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as two cousins "who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:40 IST
'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' trailer out now
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' on Friday dropped the quirky trailer that sees Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as two cousins "who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision". Pednekar posted the quirky trailer of the upcoming film on Instagram and noted,"#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare. We are good girls. Meow-ing my way into your life on the 18th of September #Kitty #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare."

The two-minute-thirty-seconds trailer summarises the journey of two cousins - Dolly (Konkana) and Kitty (Bhumi) as they explore their freedom to live their ideal lives. The trailer shows Dolly as a bickering wife who is sexually dissatisfied with her husband, who later on dates a pizza delivery guy. On the other hand, Kajal aka Kitty is a small-town girl who comes to Noida, expecting all her dreams to come true. She joins job in a BPO as a cyber-lover under the name Kitty on a dating app and meets a man post which she gets involved in a relationship.

As the trailer progresses, Dolly is seen enjoying the company of a new romantic partner, and so does Kitty. The trailer chronicles how the two cousins explore their freedom in terms of their relationship. As the trailer concludes, it shows how the cousins who were critical of each other's life, share their secrets and understand each other. The movie also features Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film has already got rave reviews from critics and audiences at various film festivals worldwide. Pednekar has also received the Best Female Actor Award at the Busan film festival for the film. 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is set to be released on September 18 on Netflix. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Another BJP MLA in U'khand complains to Nadda 

In yet another indication of discontent in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, one more party MLA has written to the central leadership complaining about lack of development in his constituency due to bureaucratic indifference. Close on the heel...

Babar Azam tells Somerset, he won't wear logo of alcohol brand

Pakistans white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam has told his English county, Somerset that he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast event in England. Babar, who joined Somerset...

Likely to conduct compartment exams for classes X, XII by September-end: CBSE to SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of classes X and XII by September-end and examination centres have been increased to 1,278. The...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministry

Irans death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020