'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' trailer out now

The makers of 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' on Friday dropped the quirky trailer that sees Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as two cousins "who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision". Pednekar posted the quirky trailer of the upcoming film on Instagram and noted,"#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare. We are good girls. Meow-ing my way into your life on the 18th of September #Kitty #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare."

The two-minute-thirty-seconds trailer summarises the journey of two cousins - Dolly (Konkana) and Kitty (Bhumi) as they explore their freedom to live their ideal lives. The trailer shows Dolly as a bickering wife who is sexually dissatisfied with her husband, who later on dates a pizza delivery guy. On the other hand, Kajal aka Kitty is a small-town girl who comes to Noida, expecting all her dreams to come true. She joins job in a BPO as a cyber-lover under the name Kitty on a dating app and meets a man post which she gets involved in a relationship.

As the trailer progresses, Dolly is seen enjoying the company of a new romantic partner, and so does Kitty. The trailer chronicles how the two cousins explore their freedom in terms of their relationship. As the trailer concludes, it shows how the cousins who were critical of each other's life, share their secrets and understand each other. The movie also features Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film has already got rave reviews from critics and audiences at various film festivals worldwide. Pednekar has also received the Best Female Actor Award at the Busan film festival for the film. 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is set to be released on September 18 on Netflix. (ANI)