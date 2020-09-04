Luke Wilson to host unscripted series ‘Emergency Call’

Actor Luke Wilson has been roped in by broadcaster ABC as the host of its upcoming unscripted series, “Emergency Call”, that chronicles the first few minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's 911 call takers. The series will launch on the network on September 28, reported Variety.

Wilson will also serve as executive producer on the show. Based on a Belgian format, “Emergency Call” is produced by 8Hours Television.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people.When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. “911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project,” said Wilson..