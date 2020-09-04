Taika Waititi shares glance of quarantine in New Zealand hotel room with his 2 daughters

Film director Taika Waititi is quarantining in a hotel room in New Zealand with his two daughters, and he recently shared a glance of time spent with his little ones and the messy room. The 45-year-old 'Thor: Ragnarok' director posted a picture on Instagram and noted, "Day 7 of 14-day hotel quarantine in NZ. One dad, two kids, everything going great.... until they found the 'explode suitcases and trash everything' button."

He added, "Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands." In the snap, the frame captures every surface of the hotel room floor and furniture covered in crayons, toys and dolls as the father-daughter team isolate in their hotel room.

According to People Magazine, since the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand has made it mandatory for travellers arriving inside the country to quarantine at hotels for two weeks before arriving at their final destination. The country has among the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with 1,759 as of Thursday, according to CNN.

As Hollywood productions begin to resume, New Zealand has been the destination for several films and TV series including Jane Campion's Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog' starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons. James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequels will also be filming back to back in the country, as well as Amazon's upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings series'.

As People Magazine reported, some Hollywood productions have faced trouble overseas, as with 'The Batman', which halted production just days after restarting following Robert Pattinson's reported coronavirus diagnosis. (ANI)