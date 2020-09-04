Left Menu
Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:29 IST
Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 is happening? Yes, it is surely happening and most importantly it will mark end to the series. Here in this article, we will try to enrich you with as much latest information as possible on the much-awaited season.

The anime enthusiasts are disappointed as Attack on Titan will end with Season 4. However, the good part is that the last season will see some new characters and end in a beautiful manner. In other words, the fourth season will say goodbye in exciting way(s).

The number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4 can't be predicted easily as the previous seasons had diverse number of episodes. Attack on Titan anime has many manga chapters to adapt. Thus, the manga enthusiasts are wondering how the series will wrap up the whole remaining in the imminent Season 4. Does it mean, Season 4 will have more number of episodes.

However, Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we had seen the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history. The last season of the manga series will explore even deeper into the history and powers of the Titans. The plot is likely to skip some more time after the events of Season 3.

Attack on Titan final season will include cast like Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny, Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott, Rintarou Nishi as Moblit Berner, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Dirk, Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse, Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenberg to name a few.

There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up, Screenrant noted. Fans are also expecting that Season 4 may boast to a bumper episode count. However, the episode number for the final season isn't confirmed.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Although the delay is unavoidable due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

