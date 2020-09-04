MNS asks police to charge Kangana Ranaut with treason

MNS asks police to charge Kangana Ranaut with treasonPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:57 IST
A day after Kangana Ranaut courtedcontroversy by comparing Mumbai to Pak-occupied-Kashmir,the flim wing of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) on Friday said she should be charged with "treason"
Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS film workers union,said they will not tolerate Ranaut's comments about MumbaiPolice
"Kangana should be charged with treason and arrestedimmediately by the government. She came and lived here inMumbai, earned her livelihood and then she is abusing thecity, the Mumbai cops, who does she think she is?" Khopkartold PTI.
