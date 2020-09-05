Left Menu
Development News Edition

Theatre is pure art, cinema a trade: Piyush Mishra

I did a bit research and read a lot of rules and books on physics.” Mishra said as an artiste, he likes to do to his homework before playing a part as he doesn’t want to trouble anyone on the sets because of his lack of preparation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:16 IST
Theatre is pure art, cinema a trade: Piyush Mishra
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor-writer Piyush Mishra says for him theatre is a selfless romance, while cinema is a money-driven business. Mishra, who has spent 20 years of his life in Delhi as a theatre artiste, believes the medium lets him push boundaries as a performer. "You do theatre for the love of theatre and not to get any benefit from it. Theatre is a live art, you get to play and perform challenging roles with depth and feel. "I believe pure acting is there only in theatre. You get nothing in return from theatre except love and applause. Cinema is a trade. If you invest money in making a film, you expect a return," the actor told PTI in an interview.

A National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, Mishra said he continued doing theatre primarily for his love for acting but one is paid better in films. Some of his memorable performances are in films "Maqbool" , "Gulaal" , "Rockstar" and "Gangs of Wasseypur" . The 57-year-old actor said there is a dearth of well-written parts for a performer like him in movies. Citing the example of the 2019's "Joker", featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the DC supervillain, Mishra said apart from intelligent writer and director, a film also needs a producer who understands the medium. "It is essential to have an intelligent producer, who understands cinema and not just the director and scriptwriter who are expected to be intelligent. We don't see those many good films being made (here)." The poet-lyricist said he has enjoyed being a part of literary adaptations like Vishal Bhardwaj's "Maqbool".

"I felt we were doing a piece of literature. There are very few films which are based on literature like 'Haider' and 'Omkara'. We don't seek inspiration from there (literature)." Mishra didn't do any films last year as his focus was to travel across the country with his 25-year-old musical play on the life and times of Bhagat Singh. He had many shows lined-up this year too, but the performances were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mishra currently features in "JL 50", a science-fiction web-series. Written and directed by Shailender Vyas, "JL 50" is about the investigation of a plane crash by a CBI officer (Abhay Deol). The plot takes a turn when he finds out that the flight took off 35 years ago from Kolkata. "There is an element of mythology, science-fiction and it has interesting characters, but it is not a whodunnit," he said.

The actor plays the role of a survivor, a science professor, Mishra said he had to brush up his knowledge of elementary physics to understand the world better. "I had not seen this kind of mad scientist so I had to imagine this part. For this role of a mad scientist, who is whimsical and is into himself, I created a background for my own understanding. I did a bit research and read a lot of rules and books on physics." Mishra said as an artiste, he likes to do to his homework before playing a part as he doesn't want to trouble anyone on the sets because of his lack of preparation. "I always do a lot of homework before going on set. I make sure the director or my co-actor or any technician do not face any trouble because of me. I prepare a lot for my role, so I add my bit and follow what the director is also saying and this always works for me." "Besides, I believe an actor's imagination is important. The broader it is, the better it is for your performance. That's how a rich actor is born," he added.

The web-series "JL 50", currently streaming on SonyLIV, also features Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Sharma and Ritika Anand.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Suzuki group cos to make 'best efforts' to reach pre-COVID-19 level of production, sales

Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki on Saturday said the Indian market is expected to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and its group companies in India will make best efforts to recover production and sales to reach pre-COVI...

Viewers need annual subscription to watch IPL matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming platform Disney Hotstar on Saturday said only its annual subscription users will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League IPL cricket matches. The 13th edition of IPL T20 cricket tournament is starting from September 19 in ...

China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines

China National Biotec Group CNBG and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race.Serbia and ...

Showik dealt in drugs;will confront him with Rhea:NCB to court

Actress Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had dealt in drugs with many others and had links with accused Abdel Basit Parih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020