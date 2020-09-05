Left Menu
'Dancing with the Stars' host Tyra Banks dishes on replacing Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews

American TV personality Tyra Banks, recently spoke about replacing 'Dancing with the stars' show original host Tom Bergeron and longtime co-host Erin Andrews for Season 29 of the competition dance series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:12 IST
Tyra Banks. Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality Tyra Banks, recently spoke about replacing 'Dancing with the stars' show original host Tom Bergeron and longtime co-host Erin Andrews for Season 29 of the competition dance series. According to Us Weekly, the 46-year-old model said, "I think the challenge is stepping into shoes. I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin. They lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world. So [I'm] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it's a challenge, but I don't back away from challenges."

"I love when something wrong happens because the world can see, like, the imperfection. I always say 'Show the mishaps and the malfunctions and the mistakes,'" said the 'ModelLand'' author said. In July, news broke that the 'America's Next Top Model' creator was taking over for 65-year-old Bergeron, and Andrews. The 'America's Funniest Home Videos' alum Bergeron had been part of the ABC reality show since its 2004 debut, while the sportscaster Andrews joined in 2014 after competing on the show.

Banks told Us Weekly about the switch-up, "I think change is inherent in life. Change is one of the most difficult things, like, scientifically proven to accept the change from your kid, you know, empty nest syndrome and you're a kid leaving the house or changing jobs or changing a host of a show that you liked. These are like the things that are like, 'Ah, but I think the important thing is to say, 'You know what? Let me check this out. This is what I have no problem with'." She continued: "It's just a part of how I'm made. I tend to prefer a challenge. Oftentimes a wind has been at my face. I'm just kind of used to that and so it's my job to show everybody that I can do this so that I can entertain you. And that I could give you the show that you love with some ice cream sprinkles on top that you didn't even know that you wanted." (ANI)

