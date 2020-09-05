Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self

Thunberg, who appeared by video link on Friday at the Venice festival where the film, "I Am Greta", has been screened out of competition, said she was pleased with how she was portrayed. "You did succeed in framing me as myself and not the person that the media frames me to be, not the angry, naive child who sits in the United Nations General Assembly screaming at world leaders.

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:29 IST
Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self
Thunberg, who last month returned to school, said the fight against climate change, which has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, should remain a priority. Image Credit: ANI

A documentary following Greta Thunberg and her journey from Swedish schoolgirl to global climate activist accurately portrays her as a "shy nerd", the teenager said as the film premiered at the Venice film festival. Director Nathan Grossman recorded Thunberg's everyday life for a year, chronicling her rise to fame from the beginning of her school strike outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 to her trips around the world demanding that political leaders take action to fight climate change.

When he began filming, Grossman had no idea that Thunberg, who was 15 when she started her protest, would quickly become the figurehead for the global climate crisis campaign. "I think we have seen a lot of her in the news media, she has been doing so many interviews and I wanted to bring the viewer closer to her, how does it feel to go from nothing to become this very famous climate activist," Grossman told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

"I was also thinking like 'Jesus, everything is going so quickly. What a weird kind of rush ... this is' in a sense that we are standing here with the pope and just like eight, nine months ago she started the school strike," he said. Thunberg, who appeared by video link on Friday at the Venice festival where the film, "I Am Greta" , has been screened out of competition, said she was pleased with how she was portrayed.

"You did succeed in framing me as myself and not the person that the media frames me to be, not the angry, naive child who sits in the United Nations General Assembly screaming at world leaders. Because that's not the person I am," she said. "So, I think he definitely made me seem like a more shy, nerdy person which is the person that I am."

She also said the documentary debunked some of the accusations of critics who say she is being manipulated by others. "Some people say that they spread conspiracy theories ... that I don't think for myself or I don't speak for myself or someone else writes my speeches ... In the movie, you can see that that is not actually true and that I do of course speak for myself and I decide everything for myself."

Thunberg, who last month returned to school, said the fight against climate change, which has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, should remain a priority. The Venice film festival ends on Sept. 12.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka will soon reach goal of 1 lakh COVID-19 tests per day: Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka will soon reach the target of conducting one lakh tests for COVID-19 per day, said Medical Education Minister of the state Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday. The Karnataka Cabinet Minister was speaking after inaugurating the MVJ Molecular...

During pandemic, Brazilian horror park reopens as drive-thru

A large Ferris wheel with red lights illuminates a gloomy path at a horror theme amusement park in Brazil. A line of cars carrying spectators moves slowly as actors dressed up as werewolves and witches approach the vehicles with outstretche...

Kamala Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trumps word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine.In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track re...

Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas around Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening following heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020