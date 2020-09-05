Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman alleges harassment by locals, policemen in East Delhi; Delhi Police says she is 'lying'

Jain told him that he was on his late evening walk in the Krishna Nagar Park when a couple started assaulting him just because they had collided while walking," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said. The allegations levelled against police staff are false, the DCP said. On Saturday, Jain has given a complaint in this regard, police added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:38 IST
Woman alleges harassment by locals, policemen in East Delhi; Delhi Police says she is 'lying'

An 18-year-old woman has alleged that she and her friend were harassed by locals and the Delhi Police personnel in a park in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area. However, the Delhi Police denied the allegations and said the girl and her friend were assaulting a man. In a video shared on social media on Friday, the girl alleged that she was harassed by an unidentified man when she was walking in a park along with her friend on Thursday. She further alleged that the man was joined by the policemen and her friend's parents.

However, police officials said the allegations against the policemen are "false" and that the girl is "lying". Police said constable Sanjay was on evening patrolling in Lal quarters market Krishna Nagar on Thursday.

"Meanwhile, one Nitin Jain (37), a resident of Bhola Nath Nagar, approached Sanjay. Jain told him that he was on his late evening walk in the Krishna Nagar Park when a couple started assaulting him just because they had collided while walking," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said. Sanjay rushed to the park where he found that one Divit (19) and his female friend had assaulted Jain. They then started arguing and abusing the constable and even pushed him on multiple occasions, following which Sanjay called head constable \RNarendra on the spot, Sharma said. The couple hurled abuses continuously and also physically engaged with the staff too. The woman also threatened to lodge a false complaint against the police staff, police said.

Divit called his father and the matter was ended there as his father apologised for his son's behaviour. Jain also did not give any complaint, police said. The head constable recorded an entry at 11.06 pm on Thursday in this regard. The allegations levelled against police staff are false, the DCP said.

On Saturday, Jain has given a complaint in this regard, police added..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka will soon reach goal of 1 lakh COVID-19 tests per day: Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka will soon reach the target of conducting one lakh tests for COVID-19 per day, said Medical Education Minister of the state Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday. The Karnataka Cabinet Minister was speaking after inaugurating the MVJ Molecular...

During pandemic, Brazilian horror park reopens as drive-thru

A large Ferris wheel with red lights illuminates a gloomy path at a horror theme amusement park in Brazil. A line of cars carrying spectators moves slowly as actors dressed up as werewolves and witches approach the vehicles with outstretche...

Kamala Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trumps word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine.In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track re...

Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas around Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening following heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020