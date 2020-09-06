Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smriti Irani shares hilarious 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' spoof featuring herself as Kokilaben

The rap number mashup 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', which has been a recent rage on social media has become fodder for a spoof featuring Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani who on Sunday shared it on her Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:49 IST
Smriti Irani shares hilarious 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' spoof featuring herself as Kokilaben
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The rap number mashup 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', which has been a recent rage on social media has become fodder for a spoof featuring Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani who on Sunday shared it on her Instagram. The spoof portrays Irani as Kokilaben modelled after the character in the TV serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. The clip edited by a page called Meme _Hub has replaced Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in the place of Gopi Bahu and Rashi ben.

Irani captioned her post, "ab yahi bacha tha #Repost @prashantpaul07 with @make_repost...Best Version Of Raasi...So #cute so funny #funnymemes ...Not for political only for enjoy @smritiiraniofficial." The original song features a dialogue from the serial between Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) and her daughter-in-law Gopi (Giaa Manek) who is questioned about an empty cooker placed on the cooking gas and unravels the culprit as Rashi (Richa Hasabnes).

The meme video begins with Irani lipsyncing the dialogues of Kokila played in the backdrop. The video then shows Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi( as Rashi), who is also seen listening to the speech by Irani. With the progression of the funny clip, Irani asks, "who has put the empty cooker on gas?"

The video ends with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra saying " Rahul hi Rashi hai." There are glimpses of a smiling Rahul Gandhi too in the clip which shows Rahul appearing to say, "Maza Aaya." (had fun) Musician Yash Raj Mukhate created the clip from the banter between the characters of the show. It had since then gone viral on the Internet with scores of memes being created around it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for posing as Punjab policeman, promoting alcohol as COVID-19 cure

A man from Ludhiana was arrested for posing as a policeman and asking people via a video message to buy alcohol to battle with COVID-19, police said. The incident came to light after the video of the man went viral on social media platforms...

Patnaik thanks Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha's disaster preparedness

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing the coastal states disaster preparedness, and said his government always makes efforts to address the needs of vulnerable people....

Akhilesh Yadav condemns killing of former independent MLA in Lakhimpur

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condemned the killing of former independent MLA, Nirvendra Munna and attack on his son, saying that the entire state is shocked by this incident.Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote roughly translate...

Amputated hand from cancer patient found in bucket in Ranchi

Jharkhand Police on Sunday found an amputated hand kept in a bucket in Bariatu area of Ranchi.An amputated hand, kept in a bucket, recovered from Ranchis Bariatu. Initial probe reveals that it was amputated from a cancer patient and was to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020