Entertainment News Roundup: Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festival

Entertainment News Roundup: Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festivalDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festival
Australian director Roderick MacKay braved COVID-19 restrictions to make a "daunting" trip to the Venice film festival, where his debut feature "The Furnace" premieres on Friday. MacKay had to get permission from Australian authorities to leave his own country, quarantine in Rome for two weeks before travelling to Venice, and will have to quarantine again when he goes back to Australia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Roderick MacKay
- Australian
- Venice
- The Furnace
- Rome
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown, Australian COVID-19 cases fall to 7-week low
Australian rules-AFL apologises to indigenous ex-player for incessant racism
Australian coronavirus antibody therapy aims for trial in early 2021
Australian coronavirus antibody therapy aims for trial in early 2021
'Both are perfect' says Australian lawmaker with two trans children