Left Menu

Australian envoy praises Kapil Dev's 'Khushi' NGO in mental health partnership

Green also commended the work of 'Khushi', an esteemed institution dedicated to mental health advocacy, noting its substantial contributions to the cause.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 14:19 IST
Australian envoy praises Kapil Dev's 'Khushi' NGO in mental health partnership
Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, has expressed enthusiastic support for mental health initiatives, highlighting the critical importance of addressing mental well-being in today's society. In a recent interaction with ANI, Green emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts to promote mental health awareness, particularly among students and teachers.

Green also commended the work of 'Khushi', an esteemed institution dedicated to mental health advocacy, noting its substantial contributions to the cause. He also lauded the involvement of cricket legend Kapil Dev in this endeavour, emphasising the potential impact of their partnership.

"It's so important that we all work harder on our collective mental health," Green remarked adding, "And working with students and with teachers to improve understanding of mental health is vitally important. So we're delighted to be able to be partnering with Khushi, an institution that's done a huge amount of work already and also with the world-famous Kapil Dev. To take this partnership forward, we're delighted to be part of it." In addition to his remarks on mental health initiatives, Green addressed the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, expressing deep concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"On crisis in the Middle East - First of all, we're desperately concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. That is dire and ordinary women, men and children are experiencing enormous difficulties in their lives," he said. He emphasised the need for better access to humanitarian aid and advocated for a ceasefire to mitigate the suffering of civilians. "We in Australia are trying to cope with humanitarian aid but frankly, there needs to be much better access to that. We've also pushed for a humanitarian pause in conflict, and one that could end could lead to durable ceasefire," the Australian envoy added.

Green called for both Israel and Hamas to consider the humanitarian consequences of their actions, underscoring the urgency of ending hostilities and securing the release of hostages. "We think that Israel needs to bear into account the costs of its actions on the civilian population of Israel. We support a ceasefire, but we think it has to be both ways... Hamas' outrageous attacks on Israeli people must end and they must release the hostages," he also said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024