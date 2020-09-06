Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Parineeti Chopra wishes speedy recovery to Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday wished speedy recovery to her friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor, who has been tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:47 IST
COVID-19: Parineeti Chopra wishes speedy recovery to Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday wished speedy recovery to her friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier the day, the 'Gunday' actor, Kapoor informed his fans on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "feeling ok and is asymptomatic".

Soon after the news broke, Chopra took it to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and wrote: "You're gonna be fine in NO time baba!! Huggggg" The duo has shared screen space in 2012 released a romantic-action movie 'Ishaqzaade'.

Kapoor is under home quarantine as per the advice of doctors and authorities. "I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in days to come," he wrote on Insatgram.

Reacting upon the news, actor Hrithik Roshan took it to the comment section and wrote: "Take care Arjun. Wish you a quick recovery" While Ayushmaan Khurrana wrote: "Get well soon bro! Pls take care!.

Scores of celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bipasha Basu, and others too extended their love and prayers to him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

26 badminton players to start training at national camp ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup

The Sports Authority of India SAI has given the go-ahead to National Badminton Coaching Camp for 26 national players, proposed by the Badminton Association of India BAI and Chief National Coach Pullella Gopichand, keeping in mind the prepar...

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...

Governments should prioritise health of citizens, observes conclave of 2,000 doctors

Air pollution is hazardous to health and governments should prioritise the health of citizens by ensuring clean air as people recover from COVID-19, Doctors for Clean Air conclave observed on Sunday. The conclave was held on the occasion of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020