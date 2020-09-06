Fight between retired army couple ends in killing of hubby

Hyderabad, Sept 6 (PTI):A retired armyMajor was fatally stabbed allegedly by his wife, also a retired army official, following a quarrel at their house here, police said on Sunday. The woman, who retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, has been arrested.

After the argument on Saturday, the woman, aged around 50, knifed her husband (43) in the chest, the police said. His daughter and neighbours took him to hospital but he died on the way, they said.

The retired Major was working as a chief security officer in a company, they said. Preliminary probe revealed that the couple used to fight frequently and he had allegedly hit the woman around a month ago, the police said.

A case has been registerd and further investigations have begun, they added.PTI VVK NVG NVG.