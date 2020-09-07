Kristin Cavallari jokes about her 'longest relationship' amid split with Jay Cutler

Left Menu
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:51 IST
Kristin Cavallari (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality Kristin Cavallari who split from husband Jay Cutler earlier this year, posted a bikini-clad photo of herself with hairstylist pal Justin Anderson, offering a cheeky comment about the longevity of their friendship. The 33-year-old star put out a stunning picture to her Instagram, and the Uncommon James founder captioned the post as, "Longest relationship of my life."

As per Page Six, Anderson, who is engaged to boyfriend Austin 'Scoot' Rhodes, also shared a snap of the duo. Anderson posted to his page, "She tried to say she wasn't in the mood for a picture... Cavallari, calm down. @kristincavallari #bff."

According to per page Six, Cavallari's post was shared the same day Cutler addressed dating rumours after he was linked to Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren. "Only lady in my life," Cutler captioned an Instagram video of his beloved mini-cow. "Be better internet."

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April. They share three children together: sons 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor. Last month, Cavallari gave Instagram a dreamy throwback when she reunited with her former "Laguna Beach" love. (ANI)

