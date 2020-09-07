Maya Hawke on dyslexia: I was kicked out of school for not being able to read

Opening up about her experience with dyslexia, actor Maya Hawke has revealed that she was once "kicked out of school" as a child because she was unable to read. The "Stranger Things" star further said that growing up with dyslexia, a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words, has proved to be "one of the great blessings" of her life in the long run.

"(It was) deeply difficult growing up, (but dyslexia is) one of the great blessings of my life in a lot of ways. "But I did get, like, kicked out of school for not being able to read when I was a kid. I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities. And it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited," Hawke said during an interview with NPR.

"The wonderful thing about today's world is that there are so many options. There's something about having had a limitation in regards to my ability to produce and take in stories that made me even more determined to love them and understand them and grow in them," she added. The 22-year-old actor, who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, praised her parents for "encouraging" her to be creative and continue with her studies.

"It was deeply difficult to be in the slow class. Every grade that went by, you get dropped down into a lower and lower reading group. And other kids find out. And there's bullying in place. But my parents did a wonderful job of encouraging me to be creative," she added..