Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan misses Sunday meets with well-wishers

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is still trying to come to terms with the "absence" of his well-wishers who would gather outside his residence every Sunday to greet him. In his blog, the veteran actor said that he finds it disturbing to see many people walking on streets "without any protection" as they don't have the means to buy the safety equipment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:34 IST
Amitabh Bachchan misses Sunday meets with well-wishers
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is still trying to come to terms with the "absence" of his well-wishers who would gather outside his residence every Sunday to greet him. For the past 38 years, the 77-year-old actor used to meet-and-greet his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu. But the practise has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to his blog, Bachchan opened up about the "emptiness" of his Sundays nowadays.

"Sundays filled with the joy of the evenings of well wishers .. Sundays filled with the emptiness of their absence .. Sundays of assessing which to put out and which not .. Sundays in apprehension of the morrow..." he wrote. "NOW... Sundays of expectation and wonder... of explanation of the address in the previous post .. of not going anywhere... of merely playing with the punching squares and the oblong remotes," he added.

Bachchan recently started shooting for season 12 of his long-running show "Kaun Banega Crorepati. In his blog, the veteran actor said that he finds it disturbing to see many people walking on streets "without any protection" as they don't have the means to buy the safety equipment. "As you drive to work in disinfected environ... there are the many that walk about in the streets and lanes and roads without any protection... and they seem to be without any alarm... BUT... that has been the state of them that do not have the means .. they suffer before, they suffer after... and no matter how much we can in limited capacity work and do for them it shall never be enough," Bachchan said.

"It is disturbing... it is somewhere do keep doing for them that they do not have... and we do... but no matter what, their needs are immense.. Almighty be praised .. HE protects us all .. irrespective .. with or without the means .. its the cycle of life.." he added. In July, Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. During his hospitalisation, the actor gave regular health updates to his well-wishers. He was discharged after testing negative on August 2.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: Nadda

The JMM-led Jharkhand government is steeped in corruption while crime and naxalism flourish, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren dispensation. Addressing a state executive committee meeting of...

Maharashtra CM takes jibe at Kangana over Mumbai remarks

In an apparent jibe at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her Mumbai feels like PoK comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said some people dont have gratitude for the city where they earn their livelihood. Ranau...

EU wants deal with Britain quickly, stresses need for open, fair competition

The European Commission said it was determined to quickly reach a deal with Britain on a future economic and trade relationship, but underlined it would have to ensure fair competition.We are fully concentrated on making the most out of thi...

Govt would consider recommending to include milk in meal scheme, VP assured

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today suggested that milk could be given either as part of breakfast or the mid-day meal in order to improve the nutritional levels of children.Shri Naidu spoke to the Union Minister for Women and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020