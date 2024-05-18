Left Menu

Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says

At least 50 people are dead following a fresh bout of heavy rain and flooding in central Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday. Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaeem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, told Reuters that there was no information about how many people were injured in the rain spell that began on Friday, which had also cut off many key roads to the area.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:32 IST
Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says

At least 50 people are dead following a fresh bout of heavy rain and flooding in central Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.

Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaeem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, told Reuters that there was no information about how many people were injured in the rain spell that began on Friday, which had also cut off many key roads to the area. Zaeem added that 2,000 houses were completely destroyed, 4,000 partially damaged, and more than 2,000 shops were under water in the province's capital, Feroz-Koh.

Last week, flash floods caused by heavy rains devastated villages in northern Afghanistan, killing 315 people and injuring more than 1,600, authorities said on Sunday. On Wednesday, a helicopter used by the Afghan air force crashed due to "technical issues" during attempts to recover the bodies of people who had fallen into a river in Ghor province, killing one and injuring 12 people, the country's defence ministry said.

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and the United Nations considers it one of countries most vulnerable to climate change. It has battled a shortfall in aid after the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew from the country in 2021, since development aid that formed the backbone of government finances was slashed.

The shortfall has worsened in subsequent years as foreign governments grapple with competing global crises and growing condemnation of the Taliban's curbs on Afghan women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024