Film on Hindutva to be shot in U'khand

The director added that he will also film a documentary called "Shivtantra" here, the release said. The chief minister accepted the idea and told him about beautiful locations in Uttarakhand, and the incentives being given to filmmakers to promote the state as a shooting destination.

07-09-2020
Film on Hindutva to be shot in U'khand

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Karan Razdan will shoot a film titled "Hindutva" in Uttarakhand, according to an official press release issued on Monday.    Razdan, who is best known for his work on the mid-1980s and 1990s television serials "Rajani" and "Tehkikaat" , met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and proposed to shoot 90 per cent of his movie in the state. The director added that he will also film a documentary called "Shivtantra" here, the release said.

The chief minister accepted the idea and told him about beautiful locations in Uttarakhand, and the incentives being given to filmmakers to promote the state as a shooting destination. The filming of the movie will begin in January-February next year, the release added. Also a writer, Razdan has penned the screenplay for the 1996 film "Diljale" , starring Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre. Razdan's directorial credits include films like "Girlfriend" and "Hawas" (both released in 2004).

