Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pays tribute to Neerja Bhanot on her birth anniversary

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who portrayed the character of courageous flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in 'Neerja' on Monday paid tribute to the iconic flight attendant. Sonam took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the late flight attendant who lost her life while saving passengers of a hijacked flight.

The 35-year-old actor complimented the post with a note about Neerja Bhanot. "Celebrating Neerja's courage, charm, and outlandish love for life-- on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way," she wrote in the caption.

"Every time I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so-- for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world! #NeerjaBhanot #HappyBirthdayNeerja," she added. The movie 'Neerja' received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a Special Mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards.

The Ram Madhvani-directorial was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged. The film hit the big screens on February 19, 2016. Besides Sonam Kapoor, 'Neerja' also starred Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.

The film narrated the real story of Neerja, an Indian flight attendant for the airline Pan American World Airways who gave her life saving the lives of 360 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986. (ANI)