‘The Venture Bros’ cancelled by Adult Swim

Animation series “The Venture Bros” has been cancelled by cable network Adult Swim after seven seasons. The adult animated cartoon, that spoofed many superheroes, pop culture tropes and featured main characters that were a riff on the “Johnny Quest” crew, started airing on Adult Swim in 2003 and the final season premiered in 2018.

Creator of the series, Christopher McCulloch aka Jackson Publick, said on Twitter that they were in the middle of writing season eight of the show when they received the news of the cancellation. “Unfortunately, it’s true: ‘Venture Bros.’ has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, we love you,” wrote McCulloch.

In a statement posted on the microblogging site, Adult Swim said it was figuring out a way to continue the story with McCulloch and co-writer Doc Hammer. “We also want more ‘Venture Bros’ and have been working with Jackson (Publick) and Doc (Hammer) to find another way to continue the ‘Venture Bros’ story,” the tweet read.

The series revolved around the Venture family: teen brothers Dean and Hank, their scientist father Rusty, their family bodyguard Brock Sampson and many villains. McCulloch and Hammer voiced many of the characters on the show..